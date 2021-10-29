Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 29, 2021 – The Media Council of Kenya (MCK), has threatened to take action against Pastor Ng’ang’a’s SASA TV for violation of the code of conduct in the practice of journalism.

In a press statement, MCK alleged that the controversial preacher used offensive language on a live TV program on October 9, 2021, which was a breach of the code of conduct set by the body, regarding obscenity, taste and tone of reporting.

“The Council notes that the media house in question breached clauses 5 (b) (c) on Accountability and 10 (1) on Obscenity, Taste and Tone in Reporting by allowing a presenter, Apostle James Maina Ng’ang’a in a live broadcast from ‘Jerusalem City Kenya’ at 1024 hours where he uttered offensive and unprintable words on air,” reads parts of the memo by MCK CEO David Omwoyo.

The council says that it will take action against SASA TV upon completion of the due process as per its guidelines, ordering the station to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against it.

“The Media Council of Kenya will take action against Sasa TV, after completion of due processes for breach of Code of Conduct for the Practice of journalism in Kenya,” stated Omwoyo.

Ng’ang’a was captured on a video preaching at his Neno Evangelism Church while using obscene language. He was addressing how nurses should handle his body after his demise.

MCK’s warning shot comes barely weeks after the pastor was let-go in a Ksh3.6 million fraud case, after the parties agreed to settle the matter out of court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST