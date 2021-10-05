Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 5, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have termed President Uhuru’s family’s secret wealth hidden in offshore accounts as immoral.

Led by Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Boss Shollei, the DP’s allies explained that it is not right for president Uhuru’s family to have billions hidden in other countries yet Kenya is plunging into debt.

Shollei argued that Uhuru should repatriate the billions back into the country so as it circulates and improves the economy.

“Our debt is 9 trillion, it is money that can pay off our debt and there still will be some pocket change left.”

“It may be legal but it is immoral… you cannot be leading a country that is suffering economically when you yourself are taking your wealth out of the country especially when a lot of the wealth was made within this country,” Shollei argued.

She further argued that the Pandora Papers expose should be taken seriously.

She called on parliament to be adjourned to discuss the issue on President Uhuru’s family’s secret wealth.

Shollei was responding to the Pandora Papers expose which leaked financial information about Uhuru and his family’s secret wealth abroad.

According to the leak, Uhuru’s family has secret wealth in offshore accounts running into billions of shillings.

