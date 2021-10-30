Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 30, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has begged Kenyans not to elect thieves of public money in the forthcoming presidential election, saying they will ruin his legacy and Kibaki’s

Uhuru, who was addressing residents of Ruiru after attending cadet’s pass-out parade at Ruiru Prison College, said the fate of his legacy and that of Kibaki will be determined by the kind of leaders Kenyans will elect in the 2022 election.

Without mentioning names, Uhuru cautioned Kenyans to be wary of leaders he described as crooks and thieves.

“I urge you, don’t be incited. Choose leaders who will ensure this country remains peaceful and united and those who will carry on with the work we already started and not take us back to where we came from,” Uhuru said in his native Kikuyu language.

He went on: “Please don’t allow Mwai Kibaki’s 10 years and my 10 years to be destroyed by electing crooks and thieves.”

The president urged residents to carefully scrutinize aspiring leaders and pick those whose agenda is peace and unity of the country.

“We cannot have violence after every five years. I want peaceful people, people who will be united. I don’t want people who only focus on insults. Peace is the foundation of everything.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST