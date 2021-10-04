Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 4, 2021 – Firebrand Lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has called for a revolution to remove President Uhuru Kenyatta from State House after the expose by The Pandora Papers which revealed how the president’s family stashed billions of shillings of ill-gotten money abroad.

He termed Uhuru, his mother Mama Ngina Kenyatta, and Muhoho Kenyatta as the biggest looters of public resources in Kenya.

“Client 13173’s (Uhuru Kenyatta, Ngina Kenyatta & Muhoho Kenyatta) have used Union Bancaire Privée, Geneva, to LOOT and HIDE public resources.

“Their front is called “Varies Foundation” and lawyer, Othmane Naïm. They have stashed BILLIONS OF DOLLARS and EVADED TAXES,” Miguna wrote on Twitter.

“As Kenyans died of hunger, Ngina Kenyatta, Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother and her 2 daughters, held shares in Milrun International Ltd., which they used to buy a London apartment in the upscale Westminster neighbourhood. Dirtier than skunk!” he added.

According to The Pandora Papers, the biggest leak in history, Uhuru’s family has been linked to 13 secret offshore companies.

The leak revealed that Uhuru’s family owns offshore investments, including a company with stocks and bonds worth Ksh 3 Billion.

Documents from 14 law firms and service providers in Panama and other tax havens show that Kenyatta’s family set up a foundation called Varies in 2003 in Panama.

In paperwork seen by the BBC, the Pandora Papers reveal that in 1999, Ngina Kenyatta and her two daughters, Kristina and Anna, set up an offshore company – Milrun International Limited – which was incorporated in the BVI.

Uhuru’s mother, Ngina Kenyatta and her daughters were advised by experienced international wealth experts from the Swiss bank Union Bancaire Privée (UBP).

Under the code “client 13173” President Uhuru’s family opened anonymous companies that cannot be easily traced back to them.

In 2003, the swiss bank also helped President Uhuru’s brother Muhoho Kenyatta, to set up a Panamanian entity called Criselle Foundation.

Muhoho Kenyatta registered his son Jomo Kamau Muhoho, as successor.

According to sources, Kenyatta’s family accounts have been linked to being used for diverting money, avoiding taxes and for money laundering.

The Kenyan DAILY POST