Monday, October 4, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has responded to claims by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists that he and six of his family members have stashed millions of dollars in offshore accounts in Panama, the British Virgin Islands, and Cayman.

On Sunday, the expose dubbed Pandora Papers revealed how Uhuru, his mother Mama Ngina Kenyatta, his brother Muhoho Kenyatta, his sisters Pratt and Nyokabi, have stashed billions in 13 offshore accounts. One of the offshore accounts had Sh 3 .1 billion.

Responding to the claims on Monday, Uhuru in a statement said the Pandora Papers, which touched on his family’s and other world leaders’ wealth, would go a long way in enhancing the financial transparency and openness in Kenya and around the globe.

“The movement of illicit funds, proceeds of crime and corruption thrive in an environment of secrecy and darkness,” he said.

Uhuru also hinted that a follow-up of such a financial audit would help uncover unexplained wealth.

“The Pandora Papers and subsequent follow-up audits will lift that veil of secrecy and darkness for those who cannot explain their assets or wealth”, the President said.

Uhuru also explained that he will respond to all allegations raised in the Panama report when he returns on his official trip to the Americas.

The Kenyan DAILY POST