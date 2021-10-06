Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 6, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has waded into the storm that hit President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family regarding offshore accounts where they have hidden billions of shillings.

Breaking his silence yesterday over the leaked financial documents dubbed Pandora Papers, Raila appeared to have dumped Uhuru to roast alone.

He called for thorough investigations on the monies stashed in offshore accounts and the report to be made public.

However, he stated that there was nothing wrong with holding an offshore account, but insisted that there is a need for the holders of the said accounts to make them public.

He further said that the accounts should also be checked regularly to ensure that they are not used to facilitate illegal cash transfers or for holding proceeds of corruption.

“I don’t think there is anything wrong with having offshore accounts if you can explain how you opened it.”

“I don’t have such accounts but they shouldn’t be a way of hiding corruption money,” he stated.

Nonetheless, Raila said he was also waiting for the Head of State to divulge more information on the leaked papers.

