Thursday, October 14, 2021 – That President Uhuru Kenyatta wants ODM Leader Raila Odinga to succeed him as president come 2022 is not in doubt.

Uhuru has even gone ahead to give Raila his personal bodyguard and longtime bouncer to protect him as the 2022 campaigns intensify.

Athi-Water Services Director, Bill Arocho, is no stranger to the public eye.

He has been seen on numerous occasions accompanying President Uhuru Kenyatta’s security detail during his public appearances.

Those in the political circles often joke that if you want to know where Uhuru is, look for his longtime bouncer Bill.

In recent days, Arocho has been seen accompanying ODM leader, Raila Odinga, in his political campaigns – the latest incident being at the Kamukunji rally yesterday.

Over the last 17 years, Arocho has had a loyal presence in Uhuru’s public life – so much so that the bouncer named his daughter Ngina – after the President’s mother.

So close are the two that when they were photographed in 2020, as the president was inspecting the newly renovated Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, Arocho was with him – dressed in shorts and crocs sandals!

During an interview with a local media station, Arocho revealed that he met Uhuru at a time when the president was still a member of KANU.

“The president is my long-time friend, we met way back in 2004 at the KANU (Kenya Africa National Union) delegate’s conference,” he revealed.

He also disclosed that he started working for Uhuru as his bodyguard after he enrolled him for a course in crowd control.

“He enrolled me for crowd control training and thereafter I started accompanying him to the prayer meetings across the country.

“Up until now, I am part of the people who manage the crowd when the President has an event,” Arocho stated.

In 2018, he was awarded a Head of State Commendation (HSC) by the president.

Arocho is the twin brother of media personality Fred Arocho.

