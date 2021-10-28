Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 28, 2021 – Controversial exiled Lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has sensationally claimed that he does not recognize Uhuru Kenyatta as the president of the Republic of Kenya.

In an explosive interview yesterday, Miguna said there is no legal or constitutional obligation for him to recognize Uhuru as the president of Kenya

“There is absolutely nothing that requires me to recognize Uhuru as the president,” said Miguna Miguna.

Miguna added that he will at no point recognize President Uhuru Kenyatta as his president, noting that he does not have a responsibility to do as demanded by the Head of State.

“I will not recognize Uhuru Kenyatta as my president because it is illegitimate,” Miguna added.

Miguna’s remarks come at a time when the controversial lawyer is expecting to make his third attempt to fly back to Kenya after former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga last week announced that he will fly to Canada to accompany Miguna Miguna back home.

Miguna was deported to Canada in 2018 after he swore in former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the ‘People’s President’ after the Orange Party contested the 2017 General Election.

In the deportation order, Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, stated that Miguna was in the country illegally and his presence in Kenya was detrimental to national interests stating that he lost his Kenyan citizenship after acquiring Canadian citizenship at a time the country did not allow dual citizenship.

The Kenyan DAILY POST