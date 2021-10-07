Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 7, 2021 – Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, Jeremiah Kioni, has defended President Uhuru Kenyatta following the recent Pandora Papers leak.

Speaking in an interview, Kioni argued that Uhuru should be allowed to issue a full statement as the leak does not in any way affect his political career.

He insists that without a full statement from the president, any other talk around the businesses he runs overseas are just talks.

“Where he is right now, he is not equal to anybody. He is going home unlike the rest of us who are looking for seats,” he stated, adding that, “there should be no more debate beyond his statement.”

He further said that the country should fight against corruption and ensure political stability in order to attract investors both locally and from abroad.

At the same time, Kioni threw his weight behind a newly introduced bill in the Parliament suggesting that anyone facing corruption cases should step down and allow for investigations and must not contest for any seat until the case is complete.

“In other countries, they have been able to fight corruption because when one is suspected of corruption they step aside and let the investigation take place.

“That is what we lack here in Kenya,” he said.

According to the leak that is causing ripples across the country, Uhuru and his family have stashed billions in offshore accounts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST