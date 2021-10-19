Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 19, 2021 – A video has emerged of President Uhuru Kenyatta being heckled badly after he tried to market former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

The incident happened in a small shopping center, near Ngurubani, Kirinyaga County, where President Kenyatta tried to sell Raila Odinga’s bid.

Uhuru, who was speaking in his vernacular language, was shouted down by villagers when he tried to tell them to support Raila.

The residents told him to his face that they will honour the promise he made in 2013 of “Yangu Kumi na ya Ruto kumi”

Uhuru is currently camping at Sagana State Lodge where he is preparing to officiate the Madaraka Day Celebrations on Wednesday at Wang’uru International Stadium in Kirinyaga.

Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are among senior politicians who have been invited to the celebrations.

Here is the video of Uhuru being heckled on Monday evening.

The Kenyan DAILY POST