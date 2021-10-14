Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 14, 2021 – Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, has come out of the woods with new developments around the Jubilee House Party Headquarters that have sparked uproar on social media.

On Wednesday, Itumbi, who now works at Deputy President William Ruto’s office, claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the Jubilee Party leader, has reportedly ordered the locking out of Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, from Jubilee Party Headquarters in Pangani.

Itumbi further claimed that the Jubilee party operatives will soon give excuses on why they locked Tuju out.

Itumbi claimed the operatives want to blame Covid-19 as an excuse for locking Jubilee Party headquarters.

“Jubilee HQ locked. Tuju locked out. They plan to blame #COVID19, for the office closure Administration fight is on,” Itumbi wrote on his social media page.

Itumbi also claimed that over 70 employees working at Jubilee Party headquarters had been fired, cementing what Deputy President William Ruto has been saying that Jubilee Party is now an ‘empty shell’.

The Kenyan DAILY POST