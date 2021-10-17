Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 17, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, has revealed how the state has been frustrating her since she said Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022 is unstoppable.

In August, Waiguru, who was President Uhuru Kenyatta’s point woman in Mt Kenya, said she had realised that the entire Mt Kenya region is behind Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

Sources said Uhuru, who is supporting Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid, was not happy and this is when the ‘witch hunt’ began.

On the upcoming Mashujaa Day to be held in Kirinyaga County next week, Waiguru said she had been left out and she will only attend the event as Raiyaa.

Waiguru further said she has no say at all on who is going to be in the stadium and who will not be there among other preparation activities.

According to Governor Waiguru, she was told that the Kirinyaga County Commissioner is the one who will be running the show adding that she has no say in the celebration.

She also said that out of all the 3,000 people who will attend the Mashujaa celebrations, she was only given 150 cards for the Executive and the Members of the County Assembly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST