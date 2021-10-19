Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 19, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta took a swipe at his Deputy, William Ruto, during a rally in Sagana, Kirinyaga County, yesterday.

Speaking in his native Kikuyu language, Uhuru warned Mt. Kenya residents to make a wise decision come 2022 and be wary of leaders who were misleading them

In an apparent attack on his DP, the president told the residents to focus on improving their lives and stop listening to lies that their lives will improve through the bottom-up approach, which is being peddled by Ruto.

“When the person wakes up in the morning, all they do is tell stories, go to another place the next day and tell stories as well.

“At what time will that person work, the person seems to be inciting people as well.”

“Young people especially are being lied to, why can’t you tell them to empower you so that you can help yourself instead of relying on handouts?” the President posed.

He advised the residents to listen to both parties but be wise while choosing the next leader.

The Kenyan DAILY POST