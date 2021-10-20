Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 20, 2021 – Millions of Kenyans erupted into a celebration on Wednesday after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the end of the dusk to dawn curfew that has been in existence since March 27, 2020.

In his Mashujaa Day speech at Wang’uru International Stadium, Uhuru said the curfew, which was beginning at 10 pm to 4 am has ended forthwith.

“I hereby order that the nationwide dusk to dawn curfew that has been in effect from March 27, 2020, be and is hereby vacated with immediate effect,” Uhuru announced amid rapturous applause from those in the stadium.

However, Uhuru cautioned the country is not out of the woods yet and appealed to Kenyans to continue to observe the Ministry of Health containment measures.

The President also announced a review of the number of persons gathering for in-person worship upwards from one-third of the congregants to two-thirds provided they adhere to all the health protocols.

Among those who had made a passionate appeal to the President to lift the curfew were the restaurant operators.

The Pubs, Entertainment, and Restaurants Association of Kenya (PERAK) said the entertainment sector has been sidelined as others benefit from the relaxed Covid-19 containment measures.

The Kenyan DAILY POST