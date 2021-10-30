Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 30, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally broken his silence following the defection of his longtime ally and Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, from Jubilee to Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA Party ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking in Ruiru during the pass-out parade for Prisons Cadets yesterday, Uhuru blasted Waiguru and many other politicians defecting to Ruto’s Hustler Nation, saying they are being selfish.

He challenged the politicians to be honest with themselves and Kenyans, noting that it was not the time to change affiliations when Kenyans need development projects.

Uhuru stated that he was aware of the political climate but he will address the issue when the right time comes.

He called for tolerance and challenged Kenyans to vote for leaders with integrity.

His comments on Waiguru come amid reports that detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) were probing the Kirinyaga Governor concerning the loss of funds at her county.

The anti-graft agency Spokesperson, Yassin Amaro, stated that the commission had finalized an investigation on a graft case involving Governor Waiguru and other Kirinyaga County officials and will hand over the files to DPP for arrests and prosecutions to begin.

The Kenyan DAILY POST