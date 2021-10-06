Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 6, 2021 – Narok Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, has come to the defense of President Uhuru Kenyatta following attacks from left, right and center after the Pandora Papers expose.

According to Kina, Uhuru should not be demonized for hiding billions in offshore accounts.

He noted that Pandora Papers revealed that Uhuru is only a beneficiary of the offshore savings which he did not take part in setting up.

“If I were the President and it was my own money I was investing abroad, I would ask whether that is the best thing to do, but if I am a beneficiary, that is a different case.”

“The truth is that if we could invest abroad, we would do it,” Ledama stated.

According to the Pandora Papers leak, Uhuru and his family own several offshore bank accounts and companies valued at over Ksh3.3 billion.

The papers listed Uhuru as the beneficiary of the multi-billion empire which he will take over from his mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, when she dies.

