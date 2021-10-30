Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 30, 2021 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has officially booked his flight to Nairobi and will land in the country on November 16, 2021.

Miguna has been in exile in Canada and will return to the country after former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga intervened.

Through Twitter on Friday, the fiery attorney said he will land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on the morning of November 16th.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, I have used my Kenya Passport to book my flight to Kenya, scheduled to arrive in the morning of November 16, 2021, at the JKIA. Let no one claim that I have used any other passport,” said Miguna.

This is bad news to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga since Miguna had vowed to start a revolution to oust them when he returns to the country.

Miguna was sent to exile in 2018 after he participated in the illegal swearing-in of Raila Odinga as People’s President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST