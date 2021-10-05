Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 5, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, who are the faces behind the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI), have sought the services of international legal experts to try to salvage the document which is at the mercy of the Supreme Court.

The five professors, who have been hired from the developed countries, are seeking to participate as amici – friends of the court in the case that will be heard at the Supreme Court in the coming weeks.

The five are Richard Albert (US), Yaniv Roznai (Israel), Rosalind Dixon (Australia), David E. Landau (US), and Gautam Bhatia (India).

These five experts have already made their application and will know whether their applications will be successful or not on Thursday, October 21, when the Supreme Court under Chief Justice Martha Karambu Koome convenes to issue directives on how the case would proceed.

Prof Richard Albert has already argued that the BBI bill should be debated as constitutional dismemberment rather than a constitutional amendment as witnessed in both the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

The five legal minds also questioned the basic structure doctrine and that the power is vested upon the people to change the constitution and not the Parliament.

The government through Attorney General, Paul Kihara, is the one that took the BBI appeal to the Supreme Court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST