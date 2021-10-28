Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 28, 2021 – Embattled Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, could be arrested as soon as next week over corruption at the Kirinyaga County Government.

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) are finalizing their investigations that could see Waiguru arrested alongside Kirinyaga Chief Finance Officer Mugo Ndathi, Assembly Speaker Anthony Gathumbi, Leader of Majority James Murango and chairman of the Budget Committee, David Mathenge.

Waiguru is on the grill due to the planned payment of KSh 52 Million for a dubious land survey tender and questionable allowances to the governor and county officials.

EACC has already completed investigations and is planning to hand over the files to DPP Noordin Haji any time for the arrests to be made.

Coincidentally, Waiguru’s looming arrest comes days after she joined Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA camp.

The County Assembly officials set to be arrested are among those who accompanied Waiguru to William Ruto’s residence on Tuesday where she announced her defection from Jubilee to UDA.

In September, EACC detectives raided Waiguru offices after abandoning BBI and hinting at joining Ruto’s Hustler Movement.

The news comes as no surprise as Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua had warned Waiguru to be prepared for a looming arrest after joining the DP.

The Kenyan DAILY POST