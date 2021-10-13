Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 13, 2021 – Uganda lawyer, David Matsanga, was hosted by one of the local media houses on Wednesday, where he revealed the individual he will support for the presidency between Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

As it stands, Raila and Ruto are the front runners in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is retiring in 2022.

In an interview with TV 47, Matsanga said DP Ruto is not ripe for the presidency in 2022 and vowed to support Raila Odinga, who he claimed has the experience and maturity to be the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

“Ruto will not manage Kenya, he will cause more chaos as he is just a young man learning how to lead a country.

“I want to make it very clear that I once opposed Raila Odinga but this time I’m with him,” Matsanga said.

During the 2017 Presidential elections, Matsanga was drumming up support for Uhuru’s presidential bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

