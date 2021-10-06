Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 06 October 2021 – Two journalists were injured after strong winds swept through the Nation Media Group’s (NMG) offices in Kisumu County.

The incident took place on the 7th floor of Mega Plaza along Oginga Odinga Street, where NMG’s offices are located.

According to sources, the strong winds caused serious damage to the offices as well as the media house’s equipment.

NTV journalist and sports reporter Seth Olale shared photos showing the magnitude of the incident.

One of the photos showed a woman, who is believed to be a staff member, lying on the floor after being injured.

The injured staff members were rushed to the hospital where they were treated and discharged.

See photos.

