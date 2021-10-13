Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 13 October 2021 – The proverbial forty days of a notorious Kikuyu lady, who is part of a gang of notorious thugs conning innocent Kenyans their hard-earned cash in Nairobi, has been nabbed.

The shameless con-woman narrated how she works in cahoots with a pastor from Kayole to con city residents.

She gave a blow-by-blow account of how they carry out their criminal activities and revealed that by the time she was cornered, they had already pocketed over Ksh 8,000 within a few hours after conning gullible Kenyans.

The pastor that she works with managed to escape.

Here’s a video of the woman narrating how they carry out their criminal activities in the city.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.