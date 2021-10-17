Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 17, 2021 – Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, has warned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga against associating himself with Mt Kenya leaders led by nominated MP, Maina Kamanda and Kieni MP, Kanini Kega.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Tuju said Kamanda and Kega are playing politics with Raila Odinga.

Tuju further claimed that 14 MPs from the Mt Kenya region, who have declared support for Raila Odinga’s presidency in 2022, are being used to lure, trick, and politically bring Raila Odinga to the slaughterhouse so that he can be slaughtered by Deputy President William Ruto.

“If you think that MPs from the scrappy mountain are helping Raila Odinga gain popularity and clinch power, I am actually very sorry to state that those guys are being used to turn the political coronation months to the elections.

“I wish Raila Odinga knows what is in the big basket, and it is not actually passion but guavas,” Tuju said.

“By now he will not see how the game is being played.

“But nearer to the General Elections, is when he will get surprised,” Tuju added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST