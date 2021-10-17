Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 17, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru has revealed intricate details of her family and the 11-year relationship she shares with her husband and constitutional lawyer, Kamotho Waiganjo.

Speaking during an interview, Waiguru detailed that she enjoys the marriage with her husband even though they live in separate homes. The governor stays in Kihingo village, Kitisuru while Waiganjo stays in Runda.

She affirmed that the logistics of politics, security, and safety concerns have been the main reason they don’t live together.

“Actually the reason we run two homes is the logistics of combining.”

“Every time we start, it is too much work.”

“Think about it, you choose the furniture, let’s start with the living room, whose stays and whose goes?”

“I am attached to silly things and he is attached to his stuff,” stated Waiguru.

“Then choose a house. You know this can’t be his house as according to Kikuyu culture, to African culture, he cannot move to my house.

“But if you think about my political life, this place is very secure,” she added.

According to the governor, her husband feels much safer when she is in Kitisuru as opposed to Runda.

“Even when he travels he feels safer when I am here than when I am in Runda,” she stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST