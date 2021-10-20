Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 20, 2021 – Janet Mbugua’s husband, Eddie Ndichu, and his twin brother, Paul Ndichu’s woes may have just begun, following the embarrassing incident over the weekend where they clobbered two women at Ole Sereni Hotel for refusing to have sex with them.

This is after Eddie was kicked out of the board of the Association of Fintechs in Kenya (AFIK) over the embarrassing incident.

In a public statement released yesterday, AFIK stated the board held a meeting on Monday, where Eddie stepped down after the allegations leveled against him went viral in the public discourse.

“The Board of the Associations of Fintechs in Kenya (hereinafter “the Board”) takes note of the unfortunate allegations made against our member Eddie Ndichu following an altercation at a city hotel on Saturday the 17th of October 2021.”

“The allegations are now subject to public discourse, particularly on social media platforms,” AFIK expressed in the statement.

The board stated it regrets the current circumstances adding that it does not in any way condone gender-based violence or violence of any kind.

“The Association remains firmly committed to its objective of ensuring utmost integrity and advocating for the wellbeing of the finch community and technology industry at large.”

The two have since lost a multi-million investment due to their actions.

One of the General Partners of Kepple Africa Ventures, Takahiro Kanzaki, took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that their company did not tolerate gender-based violence, and as a result withdrew from the partnership.

“In light of the alleged assault on women by the founders of our portfolio company Wapi Pay, we Kepple Africa Ventures hereby announce that we have zero tolerance on such conduct and announce that we will relinquish all the rights of our investment stake in Wapi Pay,” he stated.

