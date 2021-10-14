Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 14, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has revealed the powerful post that President Uhuru Kenyatta has given Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

Though Raila Odinga has maintained that he is not in the government, Ahmednasir said Raila Odinga is serving as Kenya’s deputy since he is currently in charge of some ministries including the Treasury Ministry under the leadership of CS Ukur Yatani.

Ahmednasir said Raila Odinga’s new role can be cemented by his recent promise that fuel prices will reduce in a matter of days

He said since his announcement, relevant government ministries are being seen moving with speed to reduce the prices.

The Treasury, for instance, is keen on producing emergency cash to subsidize the product, amid rising prices of crude oil, which according to Ahmednasir, is trying to ensure that Raila’s promise is kept.

“This is the problem with 2 centres of power. 1. Hon Raila as defacto No 2 to H.E is making populist roadside declarations causing HAVOC economic management.

“2. H.E and Treasury Sec have a budget policy that sets guidelines and tax target

“3. Treasury is now answerable to Hon Raila,” Ahmednasir stated on his Twitter page.

