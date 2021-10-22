Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Import/ Export Trainee
Candidate Requirements
- Bachelor in in the following fields: Economics, Business administration, Finance, Accounting, Social Sciences, Statistics, Law or Related field
- 2 years’ experience in the same field
- Bright, enthusiastic and keen to learn
- Good communication skills both verbal and written
- Able to efficiently use Word/Excel and Outlook
- Able to liaise confidently with customers and internal staff
- Are you punctual and reliable
- Strong knowledge about international trade is required.
- Excellent Customer Service Skills
- Good Telephone manner
- Good level of Mathematics ability
- IT Proficient including Microsoft office
- Ability to Prioritize & Organize would be helpful
- Excellent Team Player
Tasks of an Import/Export Trainee
Here are the main tasks that an imports/exports trainee can undertake:
- Administrative management of transactions.
- Preparing and issuing documents needed for trade: bill of landing, letter of credit…
- Making sure that terms and customs rules are respected.
- Applying incoterms.
- Following-up with clients and/or providers.
- Controlling activities related to the transaction.
- Following-up with transport partners
How To Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV to: humanresource@njorocanning.co.ke using the position as subject of email.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>