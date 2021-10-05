Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Vacancy: Stores Trainee

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Manufacturing

Start date: October 2021

We are a fast-growing manufacturing company seeking to hire a competent stores intern to work closely with the Stores Agent, Procurement Officer and Logistics Officer to ensure that goods received, issued and dispatched are accurately captured while ensuring effectiveness and efficiency.

Key tasks:

Assist in ensuring the raw materials received are as per the LPO and the quantities captured are correctly delivered.

Assist in capturing correct raw materials information in the system as per materials received and issued.

Assist in issuing of correct raw materials as per the specified customer standards and verify the returned raw materials.

Assist in delivery of finished goods whilst ensuring that the correct quantities are delivered and communicating the same to the finance department for invoicing.

Partake in monthly stock take activities.

Any other duty assigned from time to time.

Education, skills and competencies:

Minimum of Diploma in Store Management or any other related field of study

Previous engagement in a manufacturing company will be an added advantage.

Excellent communication (verbal and written) and reporting skills

Key attention to detail

Great multiskilling and organizational skills

How To Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; Click Here to submit your application by 12th October 2021.

Due to the high volume of applications received only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.