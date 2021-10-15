Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 15, 2021 – Self-confessed serial killer, Masten Wanjala, is dead.

Wanjala was killed yesterday by a mob in his Mukhweya Village in Bungoma County, barely three days after escaping from Jogoo Road Police Station jail.

Confirming the incident, area Chief Bonface Ndiera stated that Wanjala was lynched by angry residents in his home village after he was identified by locals playing soccer on Thursday.

Wanjala was to be arraigned at the Makadara Law Court on Wednesday, October 13, to answer to 13 counts of murder charges but escaped from police custody before he could be arraigned.

Wanjala confessed to having killed children in Nairobi and two neighbouring counties.

Bungoma residents had earlier expressed their fears after learning of his breakout ordeal.

One of the locals noted that since Masten’s escape from the police cell, everyone was on the lookout.

Parents even resolved to escort their kids to school to avoid a replica of earlier incidents tied to the escapee.

On the other hand, his father, Robert Wanjala, denied making contact with the escapee and called for the responsible officers to be held accountable.

On Thursday, three police officers accused of aiding the escape of Wanjala, were arraigned before a Milimani law court with the DCI seeking 14 days to continue holding them pending investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST