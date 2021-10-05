Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 5, 2021 – Tourism Principal Secretary (PS) Safina Kwekwe is mourning after losing her 16-year-old daughter, Saumu Dzame Mohammed Ngando.

According to the family, Saumu died on Tuesday at a Nairobi hospital where she was undergoing treatment.

However, they did not divulge more information about the cause of her death.

President Uhuru Kenyatta sent a message of condolence to PS Safina and her family and described Saumu as a promising daughter, full of potential and promise of a bright future.

“It is heart shattering to lose a child who was about to transition into the most exciting phase of her life. It is a painful experience for you as a family, her friends, her school mates, and everyone else in her sphere”.

“I share in your loss and pain, and wish your family, friends and relatives God’s comfort as you come to terms with the devastating turn of events,” President Kenyatta said.

