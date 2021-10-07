Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, 07 October 2021 – The multi-million home that controversial gospel singer, Ringtone Apoko, claims that he owns in Runda has been put on sale.
It emerged recently that the singer had acquired the multi-million home fraudulently.
The lavish home belongs to a foreigner.
He was given 10 days to vacate the 7 bedroom mansion or be evicted forcefully.
The house has already been put on sale although it’s not clear whether he has vacated.
It was put on sale on a real estate website and it’s going for Ksh 80 Million.
Ringtone is a notorious land grabber who colludes with senior Government officials to grab prime properties that belong to foreigners and the elderly.
