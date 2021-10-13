Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 13, 2021 – Celebrated Kenyan investigative journalist, John Allan Namu, is among 600 international journalists from 117 countries who prepared the Pandora Papers.

The Pandora Papers is a leak of almost 12 million documents and files exposing the secret wealth and dealings of world leaders, politicians and billionaires.

The data was obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in Washington DC, which has led one of the biggest ever global investigations.

Uhuru is among a dozen of corrupt world leaders who have been mentioned in the expose together with his mother Mama Ngina Kenyatta, his brother Muhoho Kenyatta, his sisters Pratt and Nyokabi.

The dossier revealed that Uhuru and his family had 11 offshore accounts and one of the accounts had Sh 3.1 billion.

Reacting to the dossier, Namu, who was having an interview with one of the local TV stations, said that 24 hours after publishing the leaks, he felt disappointed.

According to Namu, he only received sidebar coverage 24 hours after releasing the report.

However, he stated his leak received much-needed prominence after President Uhuru Kenyatta responded to the report.

“In the first 24 hours since the leak was published, I was quite disappointed, I felt very lonely as a Kenyan reporter myself and Purity Mukami and all of us who were involved in reporting this leak. I felt disappointed that what was perceived as the biggest story in the world was being unreported in the Kenyan media,” Namu said

“What for me was strange was the marker of the uptake of coverage from where I sat is when President Kenyatta responded to the publication of these leaks.

“Over time there was a lot better coverage,” Namu added.

