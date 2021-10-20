Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 20 October 2021 – Nigerian Pop Star, Tiwa Savage, is the talk of social media after her sex tape was leaked online.

In the viral video, Tiwa is seen receiving heavy ‘strokes’ from a man alleged to be her boyfriend.

The top-rated singer said the video was leaked by a blackmailer, who had tried to extort money from her and when she turned down his demands, he circulated it online.

Initially, the video was accidentally posted on Snapchat by her boyfriend, who quickly deleted it after he realized his mistake, but it had already been downloaded by a stalker.

Even before the video leaked, Tiwa had revealed in an interview that she was being blackmailed and alerted his fans that the video may leak anytime.

The 41-year-old singer said the incident happened last month.

