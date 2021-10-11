Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 11 October 2021 – A viral video of a rogue lorry driver taking the law into his own hands after an altercation with another driver has caused an uproar on social media.

In the video, the rowdy driver is seen reversing while breathing fire like a wounded lion, before hitting a canter that was parked behind him.

He alleged that the canter driver had blocked the road and instead of solving their small misunderstanding like grownups, he became violent and caused damage.

Netizens have condemned the rogue lorry driver and asked NTSA to revoke his license.

Here’s the viral video and some of the reactions.

Nkt. His license need to be withdrawn by NTSA immediately & also be arrested. He portrays a careless driver on the road.

Madman behind the wheel, how can you do such in front of the camera? he will learn it the hard way.

National transport and safety authority NTSA why do we have such a driver on our roads his license should be canceled for lifetime

Now that his DL might be revoked & pay for damages, who will he blame for lack of employment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.