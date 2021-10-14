Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 14, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto toured Taita Taveta County on Thursday, where he popularised his 2022 presidential bid and particularly, his Bottom-up Economic Model.

During the visit, Ruto drew a large crowd of supporters who wanted to hear his 2022 manifesto, particularly his economic model.

DP Ruto‘s security detail was forced to intervene and control the mammoth crowd that wanted to climb to the top of his car to greet him.

The bodyguards were forced to hang on the sides of Ruto’s address car to keep off youth, who were jostling to greet the chief hustler. The DP could do nothing but wave to them all from the top of his car.

The second in command further addressed the seemingly overexcited crowd appealing to them to register as voters so that they can vote for him and his team in next year’s general elections.

