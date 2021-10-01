Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 1, 2021 – Kieni MP Kanini Kega has reaffirmed the commitment of Mt. Kenya leaders to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in the 2022 General Election.

Speaking yesterday, Kanini dismissed the assertion by Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, who have over time held that the former prime minister is a black sheep in the region and cannot win any support.

The MP likened the coming 2022 vote to the one in 2013, which saw Uhuru partnering with Ruto even after the rivalry between their respective communities following the 2007 post-election crisis.

“If we agreed to work with Ruto in 2013, it will be an easier task to clean Raila after demonising him,” he said.

Kega credited Raila for partaking in several missions that have seen the country enjoy peace, including the 2018 handshake that succeeded the disputed 2017 presidential election.

He added that Raila had been a friend to Mt Kenya given his zealous support for retired president Mwai Kibaki, who won the top seat in 2002.

Besides, the partnership between Jaramogi Odinga Oginga and Mzee Jomo Kenyatta also proved there was no political animosity.

