Saturday, October 30, 2021 – Former Lugari MP, Cyrus Jirongo, has continued to warn Kenyans against electing Deputy President William Ruto as President in 2022.

Jirongo was once a friend of the DP and their friendship began during the infamous youth for ‘KANU 92’

Speaking on Friday in Kakamega County, Jirongo, who is now supporting One Kenya Alliance (OKA) said under Ruto’s presidency, the constitution will be changed and presidential term limits removed.

He said many politicians, including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua, cannot work with him because they know his character.

“In the first one hundred days of Ruto’s presidency, the constitution will be changed and term limits removed.

“Some things happening in our neighboring countries will happen here. Be careful what you wish for.

“Some things we know about Ruto can’t be printed. Raila, Uhuru, Martha Karua, and I can’t work with him. Ask yourself why…,” Jirongo stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST