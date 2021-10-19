Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 19, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was been forced to cut his speech in Nkubu, Meru County after angry residents started heckling him.

The crowd, who appeared to be hired goons, were chanting the name of Deputy President William Ruto and his party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

When Raila started addressing them, the crowd started chanting Ruto‘s name causing chaos and pandemonium.

When Raila Odinga’s bodyguards, who were all dressed in black suits, realized, they formed a ring around him and started calming the rowdy goons.

Sources said the goons were paid by a local politician who is an ardent follower of DP Ruto.

However, despite the confusion, Raila had successful rallies in Laare Riverland and Kariene shopping centres.

The former Premier began his tour of Mt Kenya East and political pundits have been saying he has gained a lot of ground in a region believed to be the political bedroom of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST