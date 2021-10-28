Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 28, 2021 – City lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has reacted to the news that the police are planning to arrest Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru, over a Sh 52 million corruption scandal.

In the scandal, Waiguru was alleged to be planning to pay Sh 52 million for a dubious land survey tender by the Kirinyaga County government.

She is also alleged to have authorized questionable allowances for her and some senior county officials.

However, Ahmednasir has come to the defense of Waiguru, saying she is being hunted for abandoning President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, and joining William Ruto.

On Tuesday, Waiguru dumped the Jubilee Party and declared allegiance to DP Ruto.

“In today’s Kenya…this will happen to you if you refuse to support PROJECT RAILA,” Ahmednasir said in reference to Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022

The Kenyan DAILY POST