Wednesday, October 20, 2021 – Murang’a County Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, has issued a message to Kenyans ahead of the 2022 presidential poll.

In less than 10 months, Kenyans will go to the polls to decide the fifth President of Kenya following the retirement of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In an interview with Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) in Kirinyaga County, where the Mashujaa Day celebrations are being held, Sabina Chege asked Kenyan politicians to refrain from divisive politics.

“I plead with our leaders to refrain from dividing Kenyans. We are brothers and sisters and Kenya is our mother.

“Politics come and go but your neighbour will stay and so nobody should incite you against your neighbour based on political differences,” She stated.

Further, Sabina asked president Uhuru and his deputy, William Ruto, to try as much as possible and complete all the projects that they had begun in Murang’a County before 2022.

“Secondly, I want to ask his Excellency the president and his deputy to complete all the projects they started.

“Some of these incomplete projects date as early as 2019 and they include roads among others,” Sabina said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST