Monday, October 25, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is reportedly very concerned by a statement made by Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, who on Friday, said members of the Kikuyu community will be treated as visitors in his government.

Junet, who spoke in Nyamira County, said the next government will be formed by Nyanza residents since they have not enjoyed power like Mt Kenya residents who have been in power for over 20 years.

Junet’s remarks have caused reactions with Deputy President William Ruto’s allies taking advantage of the statement to warn the Mount Kenya region against voting for Raila in 2022.

This has forced Raila Odinga and his team of advisors to come up with a formula of countering the Tanga Tanga narrative that may damage Jakom‘s presidential bid in 2022 if not acted upon.

Raila has personally requested President Uhuru Kenyatta to allow Junet to make his apology using Kameme TV station.

The President owns Kameme TV through Media Max Limited.

Junet will on Tuesday 26th October appear on the vernacular station to apologise to the community over his disparaging remarks.

Here is a poster announcing that Junet will be on Kameme TV on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.