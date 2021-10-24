Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 24, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has joined other Kenyans in commenting after Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed said members of the Kikuyu community will be treated as visitors in Raila Odinga’s government in 2022.

Junet, who spoke in Nyamira County on Friday, said the Odinga presidency will be a chance for the Western region to enjoy the country’s leadership just as the Mt Kenya region has enjoyed over time.

Junet’s choice of words, however, was translated by various people differently with the majority criticizing his tribal sentiments.

In his reaction, Kuria, one of the leaders in the Mount Kenya Forum, cautioned the Mt Kenya region over the comments made by Junet.

Kuria insisted that one of the major reasons he has been fighting for the 40% share of the government and everything is to protect the region from such happenings.

“If you listened to the Junet Mohammed video, you will understand why Mt Kenya is demanding a 40% share of government and everything. Na tutiraguagua!

“Before you say we have enjoyed power for I don’t know how many years, wekelea 40% first. Haiiiiiya !!,” Kuria wrote on his Facebook post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST