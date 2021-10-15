Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 15, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has revealed the deep state’s clandestine plan to rig the 2022 presidential elections in favour of opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

The 2022 presidential duel is turning out to be a two-horse race between Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Raila, 76, has the support of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is retiring in the next 10 months.

Commenting on social media, Ahmednasir said there is a plan to rig the 2022 election in favour of Raila Odinga and that is why the United States President, Joe Biden, hosted Uhuru at the White House on Thursday.

According to Ahmednasir, Biden urged Uhuru not to cling to power and ensure there is a peaceful transition to whoever will win the 2022 presidential election in Kenya.

The US strongman also urged Uhuru to fight corruption and ensure public money is well utilised.

“Hosting H.E UHURU in the White House obviously reflects how The Biden Administration values Kenya as a strategic partner.

“But the meeting was equally necessitated by the GRAND THEFT of public resource, the shrinking democratic space in Kenya, the threat of violence and rigging in the 2022 elections, the forced disappearance & extrajudicial killings that implicates security organs FUNDED by AMERICA & BRITAIN & the general fear in the West that H.E UHURU will not deliver a peaceful transition,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST