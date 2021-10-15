Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 15, 2021 – A mob in Western Kenya attacked and killed self-confessed serial killer Masten Wanjala after he escaped from custody two days ago.

Wanjala was traced by villagers to a house in Bungoma town where he was hiding and beaten to death.

A video shared online shows an angry mob descending on the serial killer with all manner of crude weapons.

Police officers tried to disperse the rowdy mob but their efforts bore no fruits.

Wanjala admitted to killing more than 10 young boys over five years.

He also confessed to drugging them and in some cases drinking their blood.

Here’s a video of how he was lynched by the mob.

