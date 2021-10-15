Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 15, 2021 – Self-confessed serial killer, Masten Wanjala, narrated on Friday how he escaped from the police cell before he was lynched in Bungoma.

Wanjala told the angry mob he disguised himself as a petty offender and handed officers money he had before walking out on Tuesday night.

Police who talked to the mob said Wanjala then hiked a lift on a lorry to Bungoma where he joined villagers.

“However, he did not know that residents did not want him there,” the police said.

According to Wanjala, who had been at Jogoo Road Police Station for close to a month, when police arrested tens of suspects over Covid-19 pandemic rules and mixed them with those who were in custody, he saw an opportunity and grabbed it.

He noted that he escaped from jail as remandees and others were being separated from the general population.

However, it was until Wednesday morning that officers realized he was missing.

The police officers whom he paid the money to escape have also been arrested.

Wanjala led police to crime scenes, reenacted them, made voice recordings and showed investigators his scrapbook detailing how he murdered innocent children.

Most of Wanjala’s victims were boys except one and most were drugged, then strangled or bludgeoned.

He told police he sometimes opened their veins after strangling his victims, then drank their blood.

