Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 26, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has sent a message to his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, moments after he successfully poached Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, to his new party, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Before her move, Waiguru was a Jubilee Party apologist and Uhuru’s point woman in the Mt Kenya region.

But on Tuesday, Waiguru joined UDA in a ceremony witnessed by Ruto, who is the UDA party leader.

Even though DP Ruto has welcomed Anne Waiguru from the President’s party, that has not stopped him from wishing the boss a happy birthday.

He took to social media and wished the President a happy birthday and prayed for his success.

“Please join me in wishing our leader, the PRESIDENT, His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, a HAPPY BIRTHDAY, and to pray for his success as he guides the nation towards a greater promise. God bless you, Sir; to many, many more!” he said.

Uhuru, 60, was born on October 26, 1961, to Kenya’s founding father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST