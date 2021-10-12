Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 12 October 2021 – A popular Nakuru tycoon identified as Mr. Mahindi has lost his only son after he committed suicide over the weekend.

Mahindi’s son, who is a businessman, parked his car in a secluded place and took poison.

According to reports, he committed suicide after he caught his wife in bed with his best friend and business associate.

Blogger Cyprian Nyakundi announced the sad news on his Twitter handle.

“The only son of Nakuru tycoon Mahindi who owns Shoppers Paradie and Sokoni Plaza committed suicide after finding his wife in bed with his best friend and business associate. Kikulacho kinguoni mwako.” He wrote.

Here are photos of the tycoon’s deceased son.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.