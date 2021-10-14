Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 14 October 2021 – A suicide note allegedly penned by Daniel Mwangi Mahinda, the son of Nakuru tycoon Joseph Mahinda, has leaked online.

Daniel, who was a prominent businessman and the owner of Farmers World Limited, is said to have committed suicide after he caught his wife, Lorna Chepkorir, in bed with his best friend and business associate.

A note doing rounds on social media reveals the last words that the businessman had for his cheating wife before he committed suicide near Lake Nakuru National Park.

The note reads: Hi Lorna, why are you doing this to me?

If you don’t love me, y didn’t you tell me, and now what you are doing to me?

I gave you my heart, my everything, but you were not ok.

Have nothing to tell you. I kill myself cos of you, so that you can have another boyfriend and no disturbance for you. We shall meet one day.

Still love you more. Bye bye. Any body who sees this note, send it to her friend, Linda, through WhatsApp number (Hidden) she will forward to her.

PS: I don’t want to be buried in my father’s land because I brought shame, bury me in Nakuru North cemetery.

