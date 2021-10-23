Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 23, 2021 – Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, has made remarks that may dent former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

Junet, who was speaking on Friday in Nyamira County, said the Kikuyu community will be treated as ‘visitors’ when Raila Odinga forms the next government in 2022.

“Next government will be of the Nyanza region, Mutahi, you will come to Nyanza as visitors,” Junet said.

Junet’s choice of words may damage Raila Odinga’s presidential credentials especially in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region where Jakom had made substantial gains, especially in Meru and Embu counties.

Here is the video of Junet Mohamed saying that the Mt Kenya electorate will be treated as ‘visitors’ when Raila Odinga forms the government in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST