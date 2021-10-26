Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 26 October 2021 – Zodwa Wabantu, a controversial South African socialite, dancer and singer, had a sold-out show over the weekend where she pulled crazy stunts that have sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

Besides allowing her male fans to dip their fingers between her thighs, she removed her pantie as hundreds of fans watched in dismay.

Thirsty men almost broke their necks while peeing through, hoping to get a view of her ‘honey pot’.

Here’s the crazy video.

